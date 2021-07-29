AN urgent appeal has been put out by police after a crash which shut a major road ealier today (July 29).
As The Press reported earlier today, said the incident happened on the north bound carriageway of the A19 near Staddle Bridge, Northallerton, at 3.55am and involved three vehicles.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The occupants of a white Toyota Hilux and a yellow Daily Iveco that were involed were uninjured.
"The occupants of a silver Nissan Juke also involved in the crash, all men aged 21, 26 and 31, were taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening, injuries.
"The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and it re-opened shortly after 8.30am."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and might have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.
Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the force control room quoting reference number 12210170280.
