A MAN has been jailed for 44 weeks for a series of offences in different part of the city.
Philip Noble, 40, of Field View, Clifton, pleaded guilty to shop theft and assaulting a child and a woman at Clifton Moor, theft of abank card and bank card fraud, a public order offence and criminal damage, all in north York, having a Stanley knife at York Designer Outlet and shop theft at Monks Cross Shopping Centre.
He must also pay Asda £120 compensation, and was made subject to two restraining orders banning him from contacting the woman or the child in any way or going to any road where they live or where the child goes to school.
