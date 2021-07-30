DOZENS of extra staff are to be recruited for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service's emergency operations centre in York as part of a £5.14 million investment in the service by NHS England.
An additional 90 emergency medical dispatchers in York and another centre in Wakefield will help address unprecedented demand for services in the region, as will the recruitment and training of an additional 150 frontline staff and the purchase of an extra 28 ambulances.
A spokesperson said demand for services had been increasing monthly since January, and July looked to be one of the busiest ever.
"During recent weekends, there has been a 40 per cent increase in the total number of emergency calls received and the trust is seeing a higher proportion of calls to patients in a serious or life-threatening condition."
Chief Executive Rod Barnes said: “The additional funding is very welcome, in light of the considerable pressure currently being experienced by all ambulance services and the wider NHS.
“Our recruitment plans are underway and we are excited about taking on additional staff to provide care to patients across the Yorkshire and Humber region and ease the burden on our dedicated colleagues."
All vacancies will be advertised on NHS Jobs: www.jobs.nhs.uk.
