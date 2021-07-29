ASDA is extending its bulk buy trial in York - giving customers the chance to buy larger packs of crisps, household items, pet food and laundry detergents.
The store is among four other stores in the country to get a dedicated bulk buy section following a successful pilot at Asda Cardiff.
The grocer will also test a smaller selection of bulk buy items in a further five stores that will be merchandised alongside smaller packs in the same aisle.
It will savings for customers such as 11p per wash on Fairy Platinum Dishwasher Tabs and 25p per can on 24 packs of Dr Pepper.
Asda is bringing eco refill stations for food and toiletries to York
The bulk buy products will also be available online for customers receiving home shopping deliveries from trial stores.
The ‘test and learn’ trial is an evolution of the retailer’s Deal Depot concept, which launched as a standalone wholesale store in Bristol in December 2019, and gives access to seasonal special buys, premium and branded items in multi and bulk buy packs.
York residents are encouraged to give feedback in store on the trial and help to inform the choice of products they see.
Debra Lees, senior director of wholesale and convenience at Asda, said: “The trial in our Cardiff store has shown there is demand from customers for bigger packs to help them benefit from even better savings when purchasing common pet, household, snacking and cleaning products in larger quantities.”
