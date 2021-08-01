A BUSINESS park in North Yorkshire is celebrating a raft of deals which have created more than 250 new jobs.

New arrivals at Malton Enterprise Park, just off the A64, include Calver Special Tuning, Castle Farm Vets, Northern Jaguar and X.Martial Arts School.

Meanwhile, existing occupiers Bella di Notte, Aquapoint and The Chef’s Choice are expanding into hi-spec new units on the park.

Harrison Developments LLP, owners and developers of the park, have also sold other units on the 180,000 sq ft site, ranging from 2,000 sq ft upwards, to private investors.

In all, occupiers from a wide range of business sectors have taken a combined total of 80,000sq ft.

Sean Harrison, managing director of Harrison Developments, said: “These new deals are a tremendous vindication of the substantial investment we have made in our park.

“More than 250 new and sustainable jobs have been created on site, which makes us very proud. The wide variety of successful businesses here is also an indication of the strength of the economy in Ryedale.

“We are especially pleased that successful Yorkshire businesses such Bella di Notte and Dales The Chef’s Choice are expanding into larger premises, because they like the location and the ambience so much."

Mark Snowden, who has just moved his Northern Jaguar business to the site, said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the Malton Enterprise Park. The location, just by the A64, is ideal and the buildings are sheer class. The whole park looks magnificent, which creates the perfect atmosphere for businesses to bed in and then flourish. There’s no doubt that Sean and Sue Harrison have done a wonderful job here – the park ticks every single box.”

Susan Johnson, of Bella di Notte, said: “We moved here from Helmsley three years ago and haven’t looked back. We love being at MEP because all the other business owners are friendly and helpful. All the businesses keep the place really tidy. It’s a lovely location to work, light and airy. It’s an easy place to attract staff from York, Scarborough and further afield. The buildings are built to a high standard and the management of the site are always happy to talk about your requirements and make improvements. The vibe is very positive and everything feels modern and new.”

Richard Dale, of The Chef’s Choice, said: “We bought our first unit here three years ago and have purchased another unit on this site, which is in excess of 5000 sq ft, as we have outgrown our premises.”