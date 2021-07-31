A CARE home in York held a special Hawaiian-themed party to celebrate one of the residents reaching their 102nd birthday.

The "lovely lady" Jane Ovenden celebrated reaching her 102nd birthday earlier this month on July 13.

As Jane "likes a good party" the staff at the home decided to throw her a Hawaiian style bash to lift the spirits in the care home for the special occasion.

Lifestyle co-ordinator at Rosevale, Sarah Fearn, said: "Jane absolutely loved her party. She is such a happy adventurous lady.

"She certainly doesn’t let age get in the way of fun, she is the first to join in and have a go at what ever is in front of her."

During Jane's birthday party, the home organised cocktail drinking, pass the parcel, a birthday cake, hula games and even a limbo. Jane even had a try at the limbo., which Sarah said was "amazing" to watch.

"Jane still lives her life to the max joining in the home’s activities and socialising with her friends", Sarah added.

Jane, who loved her birthday bash, said that "age is just a number and that she still loves life" and always tries to live it to the full.

Over the course of the pandemic, the care home have worked hard to organise a number of themed parties to help keep the spirits of the residents high.

These have included a casino night equipped with Vegas-themed games, a Mary Poppins party with special animal guests and a beach-themed party with a homemade 'surf shack'.

Sarah went on to say: “Lockdown was really hard for us all but we are managing to keep up staff morale with our parties - and we love staff involvement.”

Rosevale care home dates back to the 1800’s and has space for 44 residents.