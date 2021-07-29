THE people behind a popular fish and chip shop in York city centre are branching out.

Andy and Rowena Pericleous who own Mr Chippy in Church Street and manager Max Potts haven't had to stray far for their brand new venture.

The team say they are currently planning to open an ice-cream parlour right next door called Loopy Scoops.

They said: "We have taken the lease on at 3 Church Street, or as many will know it, the old currency exchange shop.

"We're on the brink of opening as York's newest ice-cream and iced desserts parlour.

"We're a local business coming through Covid fighting and are starting up a whole new venture in these exciting as well as scary times we find ourselves in."

Max said: "We will be putting a fun, childish slant on the York ice-cream and milkshake scene.

"We'll be offering soft serve, sundaes, scooped options, a whole ice-cream float menu, thick shakes and a show stopping Japanese waffle cone called Taiyaki, which is a famous ‘fish’ shaped waffle ironically that we will be packing with sweet fillings, soft ice-cream and toppings."

Max appeared in The Press last year when Mr Chippy launched a new vegan ‘fish’ and chips.

Since appearing in The Press the product had a shout out on Radio 5 Live and Max said demand had been "insane".

He said at the time: “It’s also been a great boost for staff morale as we have been feeling like we are trading like we were in pre-Covid times.”

The fish substitute ingredient is banana blossom, which, Max says has an uncanny likeness in texture and moisture to a cooked and battered fillet of cod.

He said: “The batter, we have been told, ‘makes it’, by infusing the banana blossom with

our traditional deep fried crisp coating and flavour. A touch of salt and vinegar and some of our brand new vegan homemade tartare sauce and you are in vegan heaven.”

The team hope to open soon.