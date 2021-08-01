A TOP rock band helped a happy Yorkshire couple to celebrate their wedding day during a special gig at a popular North Yorkshire venue.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics returned to live action with a "sensational" sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last week.

Among the 8,000 crowd were Rob and Sarah Hiscoe, from Pontefract, who got married earlier in the day and brought huge cheers from the crowd as they arrived for the show in full wedding attire.

The new Mr and Mrs Hiscoe had planned to marry in Cyprus next week but Covid restrictions put a halt to that.

“What better way to spend your wedding night than watching the Stereophonics in Scarborough”, said happy groom Rob as he celebrated with Sarah.

“I’ve been to see the Stereophonics about 20 times,” said Sarah. “We saw their last gig before lockdown and we booked to see them in Scarborough when it went on sale."

Kelly Jones and the band delivered a hit-packed show that included such anthems as 'Bartender and The Thief', 'Maybe Tomorrow', 'Dakota' and 'Handbags and Gladrags'.

The show was the first gig at the venue for almost two years and marks 500 days since the Welsh rockers last played a live show in front of a capacity crowd.

Peter Taylor, of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: “What a stunning return for live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Stereophonics delivered a brilliant show, it was so great to welcome them back.

"I want to thank the whole team at the venue and such an amazing audience for making this a night to remember."

It is the start of a packed season at the Yorkshire coast venue – the UK’s largest open air theatre – which also sees headline gigs from Kaiser Chiefs, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, James, Courteeners and Duran Duran.