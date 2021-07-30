I have been thinking about the proposal to develop York’s Mecca site into a student accommodation block.
There would be little need for change of use, given its previous use as a bingo hall. Was the game not called ‘Housey Housey’ before bingo - when the card was full you shouted ‘House’? What goes around comes around!
Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York
