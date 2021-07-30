A CHILDREN'S charity boss in York is taking on a 100km fundraising challenge to support families in need.
Cheryl Ward is the chief executive of Family Fund at Monks Cross, a grant-making charity helping families with disabled and seriously-ill children with essentials such as clothing, bedding, sensory toys and family breaks.
Cheryl is going to be coast-walking and cycling the100km, and is encouraging others to take on the summer challenge which can be done by any means - on foot, water, wheels or even horseback.
She said four in five families with disabled children had said their health and wellbeing had deteriorated during the pandemic, and they were also in a worse financial situation.
“Families turn to us for support for items like a specialist bed or piece of play equipment something that would really benefit their child but would otherwise be out of their reach."
“I’d love to be able to help every single child who needs Family Fund, so while I’m by no means a fitness expert, I’m going to be dog-walking, coast-walking, and cycling during July and August to reach for 100Ks!”
