EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council's children's service are “working effectively through an improvement plan” despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Ofsted.
The comments were made in a recently published letter by Ofsted following a second focused visit by inspectors to the council’s children’s services following the inadequate judgement received in March last year.
Since that judgement, senior leaders have been working with Ofsted, the Department for Education and other partners to ensure improvements to the service.
Eoin Rush, director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "I welcome the findings of the inspectors who have recognised the good progress we have made within this service area.
"Staff across children’s services have worked incredibly hard, while also dealing with the challenges of Covid-19."
Meanwhile, Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and wellbeing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that the council wants to provide "the best possible service" for children and young people.
