On a recent sunny morning I took a photograph of the flower bed at the Thief Lane/University Road junction. It is overrun with ‘weeds’ which are probably Smooth hawksbeard. They were covered in bees and insects - a veritable 5-star restaurant. I hope they don’t fall under the hands of the ‘tidy’ brigade, at least until the end of flowering. Recently St Lawrence’s Lane was being denuded of its ‘weeds’ which would have been full of insect life and berries for birds.
Native wild flowers (so-called weeds) and insect, bird and animal life evolved alongside each other and each complements the other.
The pollen and nectar of many cultivated flowering plants are simply not accessible to insects; butterflies are particularly choosy about where to lay their eggs to give the best possible start in life to their caterpillars. Wildlife doesn’t like too much tidiness.
Elizabeth Hardcastle, Thief Lane, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment