TWO dogs fall victim to intentional harm every day in Yorkshire - according to a recent survey from experts.

According to new figures, released by the RSPCA last week, dogs are four times more likely to be the victims of intentional harm compared to cats across the country.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the charity’s officers investigated 848 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards dogs in 2020 - 162 of which were in North Yorkshire.

Peter Gorbert, manager at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch, said that cruelty to animals is still "far too common".

Mr Gorbert said: "It can be incredibly difficult to see the state in which some of the dogs arrive at the centre.

"Despite the abuse many of the dogs in our care have received, they are still incredibly loving and trusting and with some care and hard work we're able to get them into new loving homes, with owners who will treat them with all the love they deserve."

There are a number of dogs that are still looking for forever homes at the York Animal Home - and these can be viewed on the home's website.

The RSPCA York branch are also looking for donations to help care for the animals, which can be given here.