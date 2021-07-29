YORKSHIRE Water is urging people not to enter the water at its reservoirs after the recent warm weather saw 762 people recorded swimming at its sites.
The incidents were recorded between July 11 - 18 at a handful of reservoirs, despite continued warnings from Yorkshire Water and emergency services across the region about the dangers of open water.
Gaynor Craigie, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: "There are several risks associated with open water, which are often underestimated, and pose a potential risk to life. These include cold water shock, unseen objects, the hazards of operational machinery and the underwater currents they cause.
"We would urge people not to underestimate the dangers and speak to their children about the risks of entering open water."
Yorkshire Water is holding discussions with a range of organisations responsible for watercourses, as well as the emergency services and wild swimming groups, to work together to warn of the dangers of open water and keep people safe.
The water company also hosted events with schools in Yorkshire to raise awareness of the dangers of entering open water.
