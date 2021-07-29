NORTH Yorkshire has been crowned the best county for an adventure holiday in summer 2021.
Due to staycations becoming more popular with foreign travel restrictions, Millets, outdoor brand, revealed the best UK destinations for an adventure holiday, through their Adventure holiday index.
After drawing up a list of all overall outdoor activities, such as walking and climbing routes, mountain bike and horse riding trails, and natural beauty spots such as lakes and mountains, North Yorkshire was found to have the most.
North Yorkshire has 2,909 outdoor activities, beating the Scottish Highlands in second place, and Cumbria’s Lake District in third- although they have ski slopes to tempt adventure tourists, whereas North Yorkshire has none.
North Yorkshire boasts the North Yorkshire Moors, 1,037 mountain bike trails, 884 walking routes, 246 routes to go horse riding, 189 routes to go climbing.
The county even has 35 more camping sites than Cornwall at 530.
Although Derbyshire is still the best destination for canoeing and kayaking despite its seventh place on the list, having double that of North Yorkshire’s nine centres.
