A MAJOR road is closed after a crash.

For a second morning the A19 north in North Yorkshire near Northallerton is currently closed between the A684 at Ellerbeck and the A172 at the Cleveland Tontine due to a serious collision.

Highways England say police, fire and ambulance and Highways England are on the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out 4am.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Northallerton and Stokesley responded to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle. The crews used cutting equipment to extricate three men who were all taken to hospital via road ambulance."

It comes after a man died in a crash yesterday which closed the A19 for 12 hours.