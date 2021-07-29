A MAJOR road is closed after a crash.
For a second morning the A19 north in North Yorkshire near Northallerton is currently closed between the A684 at Ellerbeck and the A172 at the Cleveland Tontine due to a serious collision.
Highways England say police, fire and ambulance and Highways England are on the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out 4am.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Northallerton and Stokesley responded to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle. The crews used cutting equipment to extricate three men who were all taken to hospital via road ambulance."
It comes after a man died in a crash yesterday which closed the A19 for 12 hours.
