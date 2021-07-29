A WOMAN had to be cut out of a vehicle after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 9.50pm last night (July 28) to the A59 at Blubberhouses.
A spokesman for the service said: "Two crews from Harrogate attended a two vehicle road traffic collision, one female was extricated from one vehicle, crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the vehicle roof, the casualty was taken to hospital via road ambulance."
