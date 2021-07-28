POLICE have released new photographs of a missing man.
As The Press reported first thing this morning (July 28), police in York are urgently appealing for help to locate 76-year-old Anthony Atkinson who has been reported missing from home.
A police spokesman said: "It is completely out of character for him not to return home and to be out of contact on his mobile phone for so long.
"It is also believed he is without his regular medication which has heightened the concern for his welfare and safety."
Anthony is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with grey hair down to his collar and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a black body warmer with a royal blue jumper underneath, light blue jeans and grey shoes. He has a walking stick and walks with a noticeable stoop. He also has a tattoo on his arm of a naked female.
The spokesman said: "If you have seen a man possibly matching Anthony’s description during Tuesday or you have any information that could help bring him home safely, please get in touch without delay.
"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12210169245. For an immediate sighting, please call 999."
