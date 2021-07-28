POLICE are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened on the A19 near Thimbleby on the outskirts of Northallerton at about 12.45am today (Tuesday 28 July 2021) and involved a green Polaris all-terrain vehicle with a trailer, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, and a black VW Golf.

It is believed the Polaris had entered the south-bound carriageway of the A19 from the direction of Thimbleby when the initial collision occurred with the Vivaro, which was heading south.

The Golf was on the north-bound carriageway of the A19 when it became involved in the incident.

One of the two occupants in the Polaris sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead after he was taken to hospital by ambulance. His family have been informed and being supported by specially trained officers.

The other occupant from the Polaris sustained injuries and received treatment at hospital. He has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

As The Press reported earlier today, both carriageways of the A19 remained closed until 12pm while the emergency services worked at the scene and to allow a full examination by the Major Collision Investigation Team (MCIT).

Highways England managed the diversions throughout this time and ensured the road was safe to reopen.

A police spokesman said: "The MCIT is urging people to come forward with witness accounts and any dash camera footage from around the time of the incident.

"In particular, it is believed a heavy goods vehicle may have been travelling on the south-bound carriageway not far behind the Vivaro. Officers need to speak to the driver as a potential key witness.

"Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any of the vehicles prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Marie Williams. Or email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.ukPlease quote reference number 12210169569 when providing details.

"People with dash cameras or recording devices that may have captured the incident are asked to preserve the footage for the police to review."

Witnesses who would prefer to remain anonymous should contact Crimestopperson 0800 555111 or make a report online www.crimestoppers-uk.org.