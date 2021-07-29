After more than a year of forced inactivity because of the Covid pandemic, members of York Opera have held their first, socially distanced, rehearsal.
The opera group would normally have staged a major production in the York Theatre Royal last autumn, and minor productions in the National Centre for Early Music in Spring 2020 and 2021.
Covid put paid to all of that.
But now they have finally managed to hold live rehearsals for this year's planned November production at the Theatre Royal - a version of The Magic Flute, Mozart’s last great operatic masterpiece.
Conductor and Musical Director Derek Chivers took about 25 singers through their paces at Lidgett Methodist Chapel recently.
Auditions have also been held and the solo roles are now cast. However, it is not too late for those who would still like a chance to get involved.
"Anyone wishing to join the chorus in any section, or to help in any way backstage, should call York Opera on 01347 838474," a spokesperson for the group said.
