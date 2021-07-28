FIRE crews were called out to one of York's most historic streets.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Shambles in the centre of the city shortly after 3pm this afternoon after a torrential downpour.
A spokesman for the force said: "A crew from York responded to a report of loose guttering hanging over a pedestrian walkway.
"Crews removed the guttering and assisted with making the footpath safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.