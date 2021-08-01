EFFORTS to fill job vacancies within hospitality in York have stepped up a gear as hotels and restaurants team up with the Job Centre to find candidates.

The Press is working with York Job Centre to highlight the roles available, which include opportunities to join Wagamama at its two city venues. The restaurant chain needs to recruit line chefs and kitchen porters at its Goodramgate and Designer Outlet premises, and is paying £9.60 per hour.

Hotel Du Vin is planning to hold interviews at the Job Centre soon for waiter, bar tender and room attendant roles.

Splendid Hospitality is working with the Job Centre to run a four-day hospitality sector-based work academy programme from August 9. Participants are guaranteed interviews at The Grand York, Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn East for roles including receptionist, restaurant host, guest services, housekeeping, luggage jockey. Full and part-time positions are available.

Anyone interested in these opportunities should contact their Job Centre work coach for details.

Pavers in York has expanded its warehouse facilities and is growing its team in Upper Poppleton. The shoe retailer needs staff to work 20 to 30 hours per week with permanent contracts available. Candidates will need a good level of fitness to work in the busy environment. Apply on Find a Job website by August 18.

Other opportunities include a retail sales role at Beaverbrooks, York (apply via Indeed website), while contracts for cleaners are available with the Science Museum Group, which runs the National Railway Museum in York. Apply on the company website.

York's Shambles Sausage and Pie Company wants a general assistant to join its small team (apply through Indeed), while HMP Full Sutton has a vacancy for a grounds maintenance role. Candidates must be able to pass a full CTC (counter terrorist clearance) for the category A male prison. To apply, send CVs to lauren.pyrah@hays.com

Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust in York needs an HR manager to support its school leadership teams. Details are on City of York Council website. The application deadline is midnight, Tuesday, August 3.

Sandburn Hall, Flaxton, needs a night porter to work 40 hours over four nights per week from 10pm to 8am. The job would someone who is customer focused, enjoys working alone or as part of a small team and has transport. They would oversee the hotel reception and respond to guest requests, serve residents nightcap drinks in the hotel bar and be responsible for completing the business night audit. Apply through Indeed website. The hotel also needs a housekeeper, bar team, banqueting staff and sport bar manager.

Innserve Ltd, Tadcaster wants a customer service centre advisor to work 35 hours per week, with a mixture of home and office working. Apply via Indeed by August 9.

Patisserie Valerie, York, needs a shift leader, kitchen team member and front of house worker.

Miller Food Service, Dunnington, wants warehouse night staff to work from 9pm to 6am. Send your CV to katie@millerfoodservice.co.uk

Meanwhile, City of York Council is seeking six apprentice business administrators. Apply via the Find an Apprenticeship website by August 2. Candidates need GCSE or equivalent English, ICT and Maths, all at Grade 4 or above.