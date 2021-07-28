An aggressive neighbourhood menace who carried out a "campaign of violence against his community" is back behind bars.

Parents and children attending his local school were scared to walk past John Donaldson's property because of his abusive behaviour and that of his associates.

He has been responsible for a string of offences in Brompton, near Northallerton, including disturbances at his home, fights in the street, drink-related incidents and antisocial behaviour.

Last January, North Yorkshire magistrates tried to curb John Donaldson by locking him up for 18 weeks and making him subject to a community behaviour order (CBO).

They said he had carried out a "campaign of violence against his community".

But he didn't change his ways after his release from prison.

He was arrested and charged and at Teesside Crown Court he was jailed for 12 months for breaching the CBO and robbery.

He was also made subject to a restraining order to protect people in the community when he is next released.

PC Julie Woodcock, who works in the Safer Hambleton Hub, said: “Donaldson is back in prison, and this time it’s for significantly longer than his previous sentence.

“The fact that he carried on offending within weeks of being released was incredibly foolish, but also shows how untouchable certain trouble-makers seem to feel.

“As this shows however, nobody is above the law and we will work tirelessly to ensure people who harm their community with criminal behaviour are brought to justice every time.

“CBOs are used as a last resort for people who refuse to change their ways, and they are offered extensive support in other areas and from the organisations we work with to help them address any underlying issues.”

Northallerton Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with the Safer Hambleton Hub at Hambleton District Council to secure the CBO.

The four-year order includes conditions not to consume alcohol in any public place within the Brompton area, other than licensed premises, and not to behave in a disorderly, threatening or abusive manner anywhere in the Hambleton area.

When Donaldson leaves prison, the CBO will also prevent him associating with a specific person, to prevent further trouble, and bans him from entering an area of Brompton.