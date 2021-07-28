A 71-year-old man is on the run for the second time in a week from York Magistrates Court.
Christopher Ibbotson should have been sentenced last Wednesday for having weapons including an imitation firearm at York Railway Station.
But he didn't attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested in Scarborough on Friday and put before a remand court at York Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He admitted failure to attend court on July 21.
Ibbotson had previously pleaded guilty to having an imitation firearm, a dagger knife and a kitchen knife at York Railway Station on June 28.
The court gave him bail until today so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
He was ordered to live at his home address in West Grange Road, Belle Isle, Leeds and banned from travelling by rail from York to Leeds on Saturday and from Leeds to York today so that he could attend court.
When the case was called on this afternoon, he did not attend and he didn't send a message explaining his absence.
Nor did he contact his solicitors.
Again a warrant was issued for his arrest.
