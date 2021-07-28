CAMPAIGNERS are set to further educate school pupils on consent in the classroom amid calls to end the "damaging narrative" around sexual harassment.

Reclaim These Streets was created out of the collective grief garnered by the kidnap, rape and murder of York's Sarah Everard in early March.

After marches and vigils across the UK, the group has now joined forces with Political and Media Literacy organisation Shout Out UK to start "meaningful conversations about consent, respect and gender."

The Consent Education classes will reach students across the country - tackling anything from women’s safety and consent education to gender justice and revenge porn.

It comes after seven out of 10 women in Britain said they have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space (YouGov poll, APPG for UN Women).

This same report recommended that local grassroots campaigns and authorities “Work on changing wider attitudes towards what is acceptable behaviour and what should not be tolerated”.

Whilst consent education does exist in British schools, many students argue that the current provisions are not enough.

A recent study by the Higher Education Policy Institute found that the majority of student respondents - 58 per cent - believe they should pass a test on sexual consent before entering university.

Lesson one of the new consent course will cover consent and its relationship to the law, and in relation to autonomy, rights, harm, morality, healthy relationships, statute and religion.

Lesson two will explore myths relating to sexual harassment, assault and rape, the concept of ‘victim blaming’ and understanding these terms in relation to gender.

The third lesson will focus more on the online space. It includes the legal and moral consequences for taking, sending and/or sharing sexual images and why this might occur, as well as revenge porn, data protection and privacy, and what online sexual harassment looks like.

This expands significantly on current Consent Education provisions, the organisations claimed.

Anna Birley, Co-founder, Reclaim These Streets said: “It isn’t OK that we grow up being told that it’s fine when a boy pulls our hair because it means he likes us. We have an opportunity to change that damaging narrative, and to engage boys and girls in a conversation about consent and respect, so that the next generation of men can champion women’s right to walk unmolested and unharassed in all public spaces. We’re delighted to work with Shout Out UK on this - they have an amazing record of working in schools and helping young people grapple with many of the most important and contentious issues of the day.”

Matteo Bergamini, CEO, Shout Out UK, said the conversation needed to change from the 'not all men' argument into work to "find a solution".

Matteo said: “We are proud to support this amazing group in tackling this problem in the classroom. Much like Political and Media Literacy, consent education is often absent in schools.

"Considering that a recent poll has shown that 7 out of 10 women in Britain experience some form of sexual harassment in a public space, as a man I feel it is my obligation to help tackle an issue pervasive within my gender.

"No, it's not all men, but it is predominantly men, so let's stop being triggered and making excuses, and instead work together to find a solution.”

Meanwhile Caroline Nokes MP, Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee said: "Every woman I know has experienced public sexual harassment of some form, and so it is critical that we tackle the culture and attitudes that embolden some men to behave this way.

"This new partnership is a step in the right direction, working with students and teachers to have meaningful conversations about consent, respect and gender."