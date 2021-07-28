UPDATED 3.10PM: The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
DRIVERS are being asked to try and avoid a major road after a crash.
There is currently one lane closed and slow traffic due to an accident on the A19 northbound between the A61 Thirsk turn off and the A694 for Ellerbeck.
Lane one of two is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
It follows an earlier crash which shut the road for the entire morning today.
Click here for that story.
