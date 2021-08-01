AN ATTRACTION in York has celebrated its first anniversary following a year of overcoming obstacles due to the pandemic.

Invited guests brought their A game to Puttstars York to help the centre mark the milestone at a VIP event.

The centre, in Kathryn Avenue near York Community Stadium, launched in August 2020 as the third of Puttstars’ three UK venues to open.

The indoor mini golf experience, part of the neighbouring Hollywood Bowl Group, has operated through a year of restrictions.

With restrictions lifting, team members continue to wear face coverings.

The centre offers a choice of three nine-hole courses, with a digitalised scoring system - each hole has high-tech screens to keep track of points around the course, with a Joker to play during the game to double points and overtake competitors.

Guests were invited to play a game of mini golf, and the evening was topped off with the arrival of a cake, resembling the centre’s Roulette hole.

Nathan Barwick, centre manager, said: “At Puttstars, we are all about bringing friends and families together. And just as the restrictions have lifted, we are absolutely thrilled to have been hosting a VIP night on the occasion of our first ever birthday celebrations. We can’t wait to welcome more customers for amazing games of mini golf, getting the excitement and fun going throughout the summer.”

Puttstars York also offers refreshments, ranging from pizzas and hotdogs to shakes and cocktails, from the bar and diner. The centre also has an amusement area, from coin pusher machines to racing games.