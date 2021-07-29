HUNDREDS of students from a York school are celebrating arts award success.

Since September, Students in Year 9 and Year 12 at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School (AHS) have been working across art, music, food, DT and conversational Spanish to achieve their Silver Arts Award. Students in Years7 and 8 have been working at home and on special projects in DT to achieve the Bronze Award. We’ve also worked with the local community on local projects such as “Art in the Park” and “The Whispering House”.

Head Andrew Daly said: "This is a pioneering creative arts curriculum offer that has contributed to the breadth and depth of their whole school experience.

"As we recognise the value of creativity across the whole school, we are always looking for new ways to enable our students to access the arts in accessible and innovative ways.

"Despite the impact of Covid-19, we have worked hard to ensure this programme has continued to be as enriching as possible this year.

"All year, students across four year groups have been working towards the Bronze and Silver Arts Award."

In total 240 students have gained accreditation this year with approximately another 500 to be entered in September and Mr Daly said the quality of the work the students have created is "extraordinary".

He said: "The Arts Award has provided a valuable creative outlet for our students this year especially during lockdown when some of our students were at home but were still able to do research and plan their arts projects.

"From September 2021, we plan to go further into the community, and offer to support any primary schools within our catchment to develop Arts Award Explore and Discover within their school settings."