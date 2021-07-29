IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
Pictured above, in 2002, the Crescent WMC.
Back, from the left: Joyce Hall, Lesley Benson, Pam Husband. Front: Joan Bean, Chris Horsman, Milly Mountain.
Next up...
LEEMAN ‘A’ 2002: Back, from the left: Tracey Yeomans, Peggy Rose, Debbie Witts, Margaret Yeomans, Linda Abley, Jackie Gray. Front: Christina Waddington, Hazel Flintoft, Janet Pittock.
STATION HOTEL 1992: Pickering and District Ladies Darts League players, pictured from the back left are Val Jenkins, Janet Beal, Kath Heselton, Linda Newlove and Diane Flint.
SUN INN 1992: Normanby players in the Pickering and District Ladies Darts League, pictured from the back left are Val Munroe, Kate Pickup, Tina Bennett, Pat Crosier, Anne Brewer, Jean Bell and Ana Vause.
VICTORIA VAULTS 2002: Back, from left: Chris Bullen, Anne Marie Hayes, Paul Watson, Roy Cockerill, James Backshall, Miles Palfreeman. Front: Caroline Walker, Tracey Billingham.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
