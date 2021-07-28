THE Retreat, a 229-year-old mental health provider based in York and Manchester, has received official recognition for the quality of its therapy services.
To achieve accreditation from the Accreditation Programme for Psychological Therapies Services (APPTS), The Retreat - based in Heslington Road - had to demonstrate it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, meeting a total of 76 quality standards.
Director of operations Jane Cameron said it went through a meticulous programme of assessment by peer groups and an external committee and its Adult Psychological Therapies Service met the challenge, reaffirming its status as a trusted mental health provider.
“We’re incredibly proud of our staff, who worked tirelessly to evidence our high quality whilst supporting identification of further service innovations and improvements," she said.
"This award isn’t just for us – this achievement is for our staff, our clients, our commissioners and other valued stakeholders to identify and appreciate that we provide high quality, effective, evidence-based, psychotherapy to support people’s mental health.”
