BBC iPlayer is handing out a selection of free ice creams in York this Friday - all themed on popular TV shows.
The broadcaster will be pulling up to St Helen's Square in its colourful van from 12pm on July 30.
You can choose from a range of boxset-themed flavours, including ‘The OG Ice Queen’, an edible glitter-topped ice cream inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK or a Meet The Khans-based ‘Knicker Boxer Glory’ with raspberry syrup.
Fans of This Country can try the ‘Couple of Screwballs’ flavour of gum balls and bubblegum sauce, while those who fancy a classic 99 plain with flake can try the ‘One and Cone-ly’ flavour, inspired by Normal People.
And for those who want a proper treat there’s Life is Sweet, inspired by the Angels of the North, which is covered in marshmallows.The stop-off in York is part of iPlayer's Boxset Your Summer campaign which aims to spread the word about all the shows available to binge.
Ice creams will be available for a limited time only.
Visitors can get their picture taken with their faces in place of Conor and Jock from The Young Offenders and enjoy some of iPlayer’s best soundtracks.
