Dennis Shaw, one of the York Cemetery volunteers, will lead a cemetery walk entitled ‘When Your Time Is Up’ at 2pm on Sunday.
Meet at the Harriet Centre at 1.40pm to collect headphones. After the walk return to the centre for tea and biscuits. Suggested donation: adult £5, children £2.
Hazel Hall, Friends of York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York
