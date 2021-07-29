Robert Greaves (Letters, July 27) is absolutely right, the PM should give a speech on the seriousness of climate change. The problem is Boris doesn’t do bad news.
The United Nations Climate Change Conference is in Glasgow for 13 days from October 31. While I expect Boris to be upbeat about Britain leading the way (are we?) will he really tell us that by 2030, the planet needs us to get rid of petrol and diesel cars, give up flying and switch off gas central heating? Don’t hold your breath.
Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment