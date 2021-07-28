The Met Office has shared some good news with anyone who suffers with hay fever in the UK.

If you are unlucky enough to suffer from hay fever you will have noticed the symptoms seem to be a lot worse than previous years.

People have taken to social media to complain about their symptoms with many suffering from the increased pollen count at this time of year.

The Met Office tweeted: “Good news for many as grass pollen counts stay low over the next few days.

“This is largely down to the unsettled weather, but also the end of the grass pollen season.”

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen and usually occurs when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes and throat.

When does hay fever season start and end?





Hay fever season typically starts at the end of March until the end of September, with various pollen stirring allergies at different times throughout the summer.

However, the Met Office explains that depending on where you live in the UK, the hay fever season will start at different times.

“For example, there’s a later start and shorter season in the north of the UK, where generally there is less pollen,” said the Met Office.

Urban areas tend to have lower counts than the countryside, and places inland have higher counts than around the coast.

Grass pollen also has two peaks, with the first usually starting in the first two weeks of June and then the second, lower peak occurring in the first two weeks of July, after which things tail off slowly.

These peaks may be masked by how wet, dry, warm or cold it is, and the timing of the peaks also depends on the weather conditions during spring and early summer.

Pollen is also dependent on how “hardy different species are and how well they cope with a mixture of different types in one region,” added the Met Office.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?





According to the NHS, symptoms of hay fever include:

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around your temples and forehead

headache

earache

feeling tired

If you have asthma, you might also: