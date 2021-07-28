Greggs will be bringing a brand new item to its menu across 2,000 stores nationwide from tomorrow (Thursday, August 5).

Designed to mirror some of the iconic features of the Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt, the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt will be the bakery chain’s latest vegan product to hit the shelves.

The vegan friendly version is wrapped in layers of golden puff pastry but instead of the classic filling, it’s loaded with delectable pieces of vegan sausage, grated original and mozzarella flavour vegan cheeZe, and of course tasty baked beans.

The leading food-on-the-go retailer has been treating the tastebuds of the UK’s vegans, flexitarians and pasty fans since 2019 when it launched its infamous Vegan Sausage Roll followed by the Vegan Steak Bake in 2020.

The new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt. (Greggs)

Both drove huge levels of demand and created queues round the block, with over half of shops selling out within minutes on launch day.

And Now melts will join the list of vegan rolls, bakes and baguette options available at Greggs.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The latest addition to our menu gives customers another vegan friendly alternative to one of our most iconic menu items.

“As we expand our vegan options with the launch of our new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt, we mark another milestone as we continue with our journey to become our customers’ favourite destination for food-on-the-go.”

To give customers the opportunity to beat the crowds and guarantee their first mouthful this year, Greggs now has its very own click+collect service on its website and app. Or for those that don’t want to leave the house or office, delivery is also available via Just Eat.

The new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt (427kcal) will cost from £1.60 and will be available in all Greggs shops across the UK. Subject to availability.