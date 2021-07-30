Many businesses are started with the aim of making a difference to people’s lives. In a nutshell, this is why York-based Family Fund Business Services (FFBS) was launched; to help others.
FFBS is a leading UK business-to-business fulfilment and grant administration service. It was established to generate unrestricted income for its parent charity Family Fund and to share social value with customers.
FFBS works with charities, local authorities, housing providers and other organisations to deliver practical support to people in need. Through its supplier relationships, FFBS provides easy access to thousands of essential products from washing machines and furniture to food and energy vouchers.
FFBS has helped to deliver vital goods and services to over 500,000 people in need across the UK during the Covid-19 crisis. Working in partnership with trusted suppliers, FFBS supported its customers to deliver £41.5 million of grant-awarded items to those facing hardship in 2020/21.
FFBS’ business model allows it to respond quickly to its customers’ needs, even when presented with the challenges Covid-19 presented. The team worked collaboratively with customers and suppliers to ensure that much-needed support was delivered to people impacted by the pandemic.
Jill Wheeler, managing director, explains: “Our customers support some of the most vulnerable people in the UK and, sadly, the financial impact of job losses, furlough, school closures and periods of self-isolation on those already facing hardship was clearly reflected in the changing nature of the support they needed from FFBS.”
