A MAN and woman were injured after being trampled by cows.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that at about 7.56pm last night (July 27) an off duty firefighter rescued two people being trampled by cows in a field in Appleton Le Moors. 

A spokesman for the service said: "A Land Rover with crew from Kirkbymoorside was mobilised to assist with casualty care.

"Crews used the Land Rover to transport paramedics to the casualties.

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries."