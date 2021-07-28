POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help trace a missing York man.

North Yorkshire Police say the force in the city is urgently appealing for help to locate 76-year-old Anthony Atkinson who has been reported missing from home.

Anthony, who is from the Acomb area, was last seen by his family at around 8.30am yesterday (Tuesday, July 27) when he left for a walk.

A police spokesman said: "It is completely out of character for him not to return home and to be out of contact on his mobile phone for so long.

"It is also believed he is without his regular medication which has heightened the concern for his welfare and safety.

"Anthony is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, pale blue jumper, light blue jeans and grey shoes. He has a walking stick and walks with a noticeable stoop.

"Please note, the only photograph we have been able to obtain of Anthony at this stage is from around 2000.

"If you have seen a man possibly matching Anthony’s description during Tuesday or you have any information that could help bring him home safely, please get in touch without delay."

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12210169245.