UPDATED 11.55AM: Traffic has returned to normal adn the accident has been cleared on the A19 southbound. All lanes reopened just after 11.25am following the accident that happened in the early hours.
A MAJOR road is shut in both directions after an accident.
The A19 is currently closed both ways due to accident investigation work from the A684 Osmotherley turn off to the A61 for Thirsk.
The road has been closed since around about 1am this morning (July 29).
It's affecting traffic near Thirsk and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.
A Highways Agency spokesman said: "The road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning peak.
"Traffic is advised to follow the diversions in place, heading north following the ⬛ symbol and traffic for the south should follow the ⚪ symbols."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.