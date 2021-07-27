STUDENTS at one York university will not need to be fully vaccinated to attend their lectures.

Downing Street has not denied recent reports that students will need to be fully vaccinated to attend university lectures.

A No. 10 spokesman said: “You have heard what the PM has said before, specifically that the pandemic is not over."

The spokesman added: “We are still looking at the scope for vaccination certifications.”

Twitter account Politics Polls (@PoliticsPollss) asked 2,765 users if they would support or oppose mandatory vaccinations for in-person lectures.

A whopping 85 per cent of people said they would oppose the decision - with 13 per cent admitting they would support the rule.

Two per cent of people said they 'don't know'.

But York St Johns University insisted it has "no plans" to introduce such a restriction.

The university said: "We have no plans to do this and there is no current guidance from the Department of Education for universities to request proof of vaccination.

"However, we strongly encourage all students to get both vaccine doses to protect themselves and others."

Education minister Vicky Ford was asked whether double vaccination would become a requirement for students to attend university lectures.

Asked about the issue on Sky News following newspaper reports, she said: “No, we must make sure that we continue to prioritise education and if they want to be able to avoid the self-isolation such as we have said for other adults, the double-vaccinated adults by August the 16th if you have not got a positive test, if you don’t have symptoms, you won’t need to self-isolate.

“So, for students who are returning to university that’s really important.”