THUNDERSTORMS have reached parts of the Yorkshire Dales and are edging ever closer to York.
Radar images by Netweather show torrential rain falling in areas such as Pateley Bridge at a rate of 60 mms an hour and also lightning.
Other storms are gathering to the west and south-west of York and could reach the city by early evening, unless they change course.
