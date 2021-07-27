TRAVELLERS' caravans have finally left a York field , about a week after being told to go by council officers.
More than a dozen caravans arrived on Chesney Fields, off Foxwood Lane, on Sunday July 18, causing concern for local residents in streets such as St Stephen's Road.
Ward councillors sent letters to residents, telling them they had spoken about the unauthorised encampment with police and City of York Council.
Tanya Lyon, community safety manager at the council, said last Wednesday that it had received a number of complaints from residents.
She said the council was following the appropriate legal procedures around enforcement action, and neighbourhood enforcement officers had visited Chesney Fields on Monday July 19 and issued a 'direction to leave notice.'
She said this required the individuals to leave the encampment by 2pm last Wednesday.If they hadn't left by that time, the council would apply to the court for an order to evict them.
The caravans were still parked there on Sunday but had all departed by this morning, with the field clear of litter.
