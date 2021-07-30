CHILDREN from a York primary school who walked all the way to France - virtually, at least - have raised more than £1,000.

Tiny Naburn School only has 57 pupils. But in their virtual sponsored walk they covered a total of 1,011 miles - and raised £1,088. “That’s over 17 miles and £19 per pupil!” said a delighted school spokesperson.

For a month, the children logged how far they walked, whether to and from school or just out and about with their families. They submitted their mileage to the school, which totted up the total.

Half of the money raised will be used by the school’s PTA to fund additional resources and reading books in school.

“However, being very aware of the terrible effect the pandemic has had on some children who have lost close relatives due to COVID-19, the pupils chose to send £500 to Bereaved Children Support York,” the school spokesperson said.

The children have received a rainbow card of thanks from the charity in return. It reads: “Thank you so much for the wonderful amount of money you raised for us. It will pay for 20 counselling sessions for bereaved children, allowing them to talk about their feelings. Thank you.”

The school’s chair of governors Nick Lee said: “The governors are so impressed with the large amount of money raised by just 57 children. Many showed great perseverance and determination and their decision to send £500 to Bereaved Children Support York reflects the care and compassion we are so proud of in our pupils.”

Rachel Atkinson of the PTA added: “To a small school like ours, this money makes an enormous difference and helps to buy extra classroom resources.”