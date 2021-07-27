MUSIC lovers and foodie aficionados are returning to Ryedale this weekend for the second instalment of Meadowfest.

The event this Saturday, July 31, will host headliners Lightning Seeds, Arthur ‘The God of Hellfire’ Brown and the ultimate party band HUGE.

Yorkshire musical acts, including Ben Beattie’s After Midnight Band and Hyde Family Jam, will also feature at the festival, set within the riverside grounds of The Talbot Hotel in Malton from 10am to 10pm.

Train company TransPennine Express is lending its support by holding the 21:58 service from Malton to Manchester Airport by ten minutes, so the service will depart at 22:08 so that festival-goers will be able to enjoy the headline act.

Departure times from Scarborough and Seamer remain the same as the train will remain at Malton for the extra ten minutes.

Customers wanting to make a connection can be assured that the delay to the train’s departure should not impact connection times.

Graham Meiklejohn, head of regional development at TransPennine Express, said: “We hope that by allowing an extra ten minutes at Malton station, we will be supporting Meadowfest attendees who have chosen to travel by train and ensure they can get home safely while not missing a second of the thrilling line-up.”

For more information about Meadowfest, visit www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest

Meadowfest is being organised by Visit Malton Community Interest Company, the team behind the award-winning Malton Food Lovers Festival.

Visit Malton was set up in 2011 to fund and deliver charitable projects for the benefit of the community of Malton, Norton and the surrounding area.

The CIC funds projects such as free parking in the Market Place in Malton, The Malton Food Lovers Festival and Malton Monthly Food Markets.