A YORK head teacher has been thanked for his "years of service" after dedicating a quarter of a century to the role.

Archbishop of York CE Junior School bid farewell to Jonathan Green, who has worked at the school for 28 years, in a ceremony before the Summer holidays.

Mr Green oversaw a number of changes at the school.

In 2008, he launched an ambitious project to raise £100,000 to develop a new music room, classroom and school entrance.

More than 140 people turned up to watch the teachers bravely perform anything from The Beatles to Shania Twain in a concert held at Askham Bryan College - funds hit £1,700.

From bag packing at supermarkets and curry nights to bingo nights and concerts, work with The Friends of Bishopthorpe Junior School saw £20,000 raised towards the cause in 2010.

After eight years of determined fundraising, a £60,000 facility was built in 2016.

He was one of seven headteachers to take part in a cookery contest as part of the city's Festival of Food & Drink and landed second place.

Mr Green also led a shoebox appeal in school to send items as Christmas presents to children in the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

In a message, the school said: "Jonathan Green has been part of the community in Bishopthorpe for 28 years. He has led Archbishop of York Junior School with integrity, passion and an infectious joy.

"He has nurtured, challenged and enabled thousands of pupils, who whenever Mr Green's name is mentioned have a ready smile of appreciation for who he is.

"I know he will be very much missed by all at the school. As he pursues new experiences, we wish him every happiness. We are grateful for all he has done and the rich legacy he leaves for his community. Thank you Mr Green!"

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “As head teacher of Archbishop of York Junior School, Jonathan has been a key member of the Bishopthorpe community for nearly three decades.

"In his time at the school, he has been responsible for the education and wellbeing of thousands of pupils with great success. Jonathan will be missed, both at the school and in York’s wider education community.

"We thank him for his years of service to our city and its children, and we wish him happiness, success and fulfilment in whatever challenge he takes on next."