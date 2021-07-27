YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped significantly over the last 24 hours.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 58, taking it to 355.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 417 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 55 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,962.
In North Yorkshire the rate has also dropped significantly by 54, taking it to 471.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 160 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 42,102.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 67, taking it to 545.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 127 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 25,076.
Across the UK, a further 23,511 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,745,526.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.