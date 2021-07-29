HE'S the man who, for more than 25 years, brought Agatha Christie's most famous detective Hercule Poirot alive for TV audiences around the world.
And on October 13, Sir David Suchet will be taking to the stage in York to reminisce about his life.
In Poirot and More, Sir David will talk to journalist, broadcaster and biographer Geoffrey Wansell about his career, shedding light on some of his most beloved performances: not only Poirot, but also iconic theatre roles, such as Oscar Wilde's Lady Bracknell.
There will be two performances of Poirot and More at the York Theatre Royal, at 3pm and 8pm on October 13, as part of an autumn tour of more than 20 UK theatres.
Sir David said: ‘Regional theatre has always been very close to my heart as it’s where my career started and was nurtured.
"To visit so many places that have meant so much to me during my 52 year career is wonderful. This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people across the country after this terrible period and welcoming them back into the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments."
- Box office yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or 01904 623568
