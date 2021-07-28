A YORK primary has been chosen to benefit from Government funding for major rebuilding and refurbishment work.

The Department of Education has revealed the second round of its schools rebuilding programme, with 50 projects including Hempland Primary in Heworth.

They have all been selected from more than 22,000 publicly-funded schools and sixth form colleges in England, and prioritised based on the poor condition of their buildings.

The department said the 50 establishments had properties 'in the poorest condition', as identified by data collected from almost all schools in England between 2017 and 2019.

Schools have been prioritised where the data shows that poor condition is most highly concentrated and urgent.

In North Yorkshire, The Woodlands Academy in Scarborough and Michael Syddall CE Primary, Richmond, are also included in this round.

In a letter to parents of Hempland pupils, school leaders, Abbie Innes and Lee Haynes, announced the 'good news' at the end of the summer term.

"Following a review earlier this year, and with lots of work done by the central MAT team we are delighted to say Hempland Primary is one of those schools identified to be rebuilt, partly rebuilt or refurbished.

"It is a long-term project and we are not expecting anything to start for quite a while yet but I'm sure you will agree this is very exciting news. When we get more details we will let you know."

Meanwhile, they said 'a great deal of work' would continue to take place over the summer holidays to enhance the current indoor environment at the Whitby Avenue school, and ensure the space was being maximised.

This includes refurbishing cloakroom areas for Key Stage 2 to make large learning spaces, and installing lockers for the children. A small room in the Key Stage 1 hall will also be transformed into a sensory room. The school is also planning new signs to display its values and promote its out-of-school provision.

Hempland is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust.