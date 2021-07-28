A YORK primary has been chosen to benefit from Government funding for major rebuilding and refurbishment work.

The Department of Education has revealed the second round of its schools rebuilding programme, with 50 projects including Hempland Primary in Heworth.

They have all been selected from more than 22,000 publicly-funded schools and sixth form colleges in England, and prioritised based on the poor condition of their buildings.

The department said the 50 establishments had properties 'in the poorest condition', as identified by data collected from almost all schools in England between 2017 and 2019.

Schools have been prioritised where the data shows that poor condition is most highly concentrated and urgent.

In North Yorkshire, The Woodlands Academy in Scarborough and Michael Syddall CE Primary, Richmond, are also included in this round.

Abbie Innes, head of Hempland, said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ and looking forward to sharing more information with parents, pupils and the community as the project develops.

In a letter to parents, the school leaders Mrs Innes and Lee Haynes wrote: “Following a review earlier this year, and with lots of work done by the central MAT team we are delighted to say Hempland Primary is one of those schools identified to be rebuilt, partly rebuilt or refurbished.

“It is a long-term project and we are not expecting anything to start for quite a while yet but I’m sure you will agree this is very exciting news.”

Andrew Daly, CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust of which Hempland is a member, said: “This is fantastic news for the staff and pupils at the school.

"Having new and improved school buildings and facilities will benefit the local community for many years to come. This project will follow recent successful new builds at two other Pathfinder schools - Badger Hill Primary School and Archbishop Holgate’s School.”

Meanwhile, work is continuing to take place at Hempland over the summer holidays to enhance the current indoor environment at the Whitby Avenue school, and ensure the space was being maximised.

This includes refurbishing cloakroom areas for Key Stage 2 to make large learning spaces, and installing lockers for the children. A small room in the Key Stage 1 hall will also be transformed into a sensory room.

The school is also planning new signs to display its values and promote its out-of-school provision.