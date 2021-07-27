STUDENTS from a North Yorkshire college have secured a place in the national finals of a Formula 1 challenge.
Top performances in the Formula 1 in Schools competition has put students of Scarborough University Technical College (UTC) in the UK final.
The college fielded two teams in the regional heats – where they won eight honours.
Lee Kilgour, principal at the college, said: "The clean sweep at the regional event for not one but two teams is fantastic, we are just elated.
"We are very proud and we look forward to the national stage, again flying the flag for Scarborough and its young people."
The challenge involves manufacturing a miniature F1 racing car to speed along a 20-metre track, powered by compressed air at up to 45mph.
Both teams will now represent the North in the national final which will take place in October.
More than 40 teams are taking part in the event this year.
